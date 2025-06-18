Pre-Juneteenth event honors trailblazers in Utah's Black community, raises money for scholarships

SALT LAKE CITY — An annual gala in Salt Lake City has raised thousands of dollars for scholarship funds while honoring some of the country’s most prominent men ahead of the Juneteenth holiday.

Impact Magazine’s "Men of IMPACT Honorary Black-Tie Gala" brought together several influential trailblazers from varying industries.

WATCH: Award ceremony honoring Black Utahns returns on Juneteenth after 5-year hiatus (2024)

Award ceremony honoring Black Utahns returns on Juneteenth after five-year hiatus

Among those honored included:



Dr. William A. Smith, who introduced the world to Racial Battle Fatigue, was honored for his groundbreaking contributions to education, mental health, and racial justice.

Phillip C. Williams, founder of Chicago Fire Escape, Inc., the only Black-owned fire escape repair company in the U.S., was recognized for his pioneering leadership in safety, entrepreneurship and legacy-building.

Troy Vincent, Sr., NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, five-time Pro Bowler, and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award recipient, was honored for his lifelong commitment to leadership, both on and off the field.

Rodney Barnes, Peabody Award-winning screenwriter and producer, was celebrated for his powerful storytelling on shows like The Boondocks, Everybody Hates Chris, Winning Time and more.

Pamela Hirwa Photography

IMPACT Magazine’s founder and editor-in-chief, Tunisha Brown, interviewed each honoree, giving them the chance to share their stories, their mission and what it took to build their legacies.

The night also served as an opportunity to raise money for Brown’s scholarship fund, the Evelyn Yvonne Brown Resource Scholarship, named after her late mother.

$3,600 was raised for high school students across the country through a silent auction.

For more on IMPACT Magazine’s past galas, click here.