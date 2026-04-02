Two arrested after body found dumped on Summit County roadway

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A woman was arrested after a body was found on a rural road in Summit County last week, with the victim later being identified as her husband.

Police later announced that a second suspect was taken into custody on Friday.

Reina Chavez Sandobal, 41, was first arrested for abuse, desecration of a dead human body, and obstruction of justice. Francisco Alejandro Santos-Morales was arrested early Friday morning and faces charges of abuse of a dead body and obstruction of justice.

On March 26, Summit County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Browns Canyon Road and High View Road after receiving reports of human remains that were found covered in blood.

Investigators found the man had experienced a traumatic wound to the forehead before being dragged to the location and abandoned. Security footage led investigators to believe the incident may have occurred earlier that morning, when several unidentified individuals were seen with a vehicle in that area.

After identifying the victim, police reached out to family members, including Chavez Sandobal, the man's wife.

Chavez Sandobal claimed her husband became physically abusive and had attempted to sexually assault her. After the alleged abuse, she contacted her boyfriend, Francisco Morales, who arrived at the couple's home and assaulted Chavez Sandobal's husband as he slept.

When Chavez Sandobal and Morales found no pulse, the two transported the man to the rural road and abandoned his body.

Chavez Sandobal disclosed that a blanket containing the victim's blood and a hammer that was allegedly used were hidden at the residence, and were later found by investigators.

Morales originally remained at large, but was later arrested at his home early Friday.