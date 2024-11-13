Woman dies following collision between motorcycle and car in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police in South Salt Lake say that a woman is dead following a collision between her motorcycle and a car Wednesday.

According to South Salt Lake Police, the crash happened at around noon at the intersection of Main Street and Truman Avenue. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.

The victim hasn't been identified yet but officials tell FOX 13 News that she was in her early 40's.

The crash is under investigation and the cause isn't known at this time. Police say the intersection will be closed for the next couple of hours while they conduct their investigation. They expect the road to reopen between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.