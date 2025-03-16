Woman hit by car while checking on accident on I-15

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a passing car on I-15 while she was out of her vehicle checking on someone in a separate crash.

Utah Highway Patrol said around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, a southbound vehicle hit the barrier near Spanish Fork. They said the weather conditions may have contributed to the crash.

A driver stopped to check on the driver of the first vehicle. After she got out of her car, she was hit by another vehicle. UHP said weather may have also contributed to this accident.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to UHP. Nobody else was taken to the hospital. Everyone invovled remained at the scene and cooperated with police.