Woman in critical condition after being stabbed eight times in Draper, suspects in custody

DRAPER, Utah — A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed at least eight times after an incident in a Draper apartment early Saturday morning.

Both suspects, the victim's boyfriend and Singer Raykietta, 23; are in custody. Singer was arrested for the offense of attempted murder and is currently being held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bail.

Draper police responded to a reported assault with a weapon at an apartment on Newport Parc Lane early Saturday morning at 12:41 a.m. A female victim was located inside the apartment with several stab wounds, she was transported to the hospital and her last known condition was critical.

Raykietta was at the scene with a large amount of blood on her person and allegedly admitted to the stabbing, having used a red folding knife with a loop brace around it.

Officers were advised the male suspect left the scene and was subsequently located a short time later. No other suspects or victims were located at the scene.

Investigators found blood-soaked clothing and blood in the corner of the bedroom and in and around the closet in the bedroom and surrounding walls, including the carpet and chair.

According to interviews with the suspects, the victim and two suspects, Raykietta and the victim's boyfriend Keanu Farley; went to a concert before returning to the Draper apartment due to an argument. Once inside the apartment, a dispute between the victim and Singer became physical. When the boyfriend noticed there was blood he left as he did not want to be involved.

In an interview with Raykietta, when they began physically fighting, a knife later had been produced. Officials believe the victim had been stabbed at least eight times and that she might not possibly survive the incident.

Raykietta had visible lacerations on the right side of her neck and a small cut on one of her fingers.