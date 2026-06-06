Woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman has died after being hit by a car Friday night in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Police tells FOX 13 News that the incident happened around 10:16 p.m. in the area of 400 West 500 South, where a 47 year-old woman was crossing the road when she was struck by a vehicle.

A SLCPD officer happened to witness the incident and immediately rushed over to render aid. However, the woman was later pronounced dead at the scene. The driver also remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The woman's identity has not been released, and the incident currently remains under investigation.