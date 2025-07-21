Two stabbed at Heber City birthday party celebration

HEBER CITY, Utah — Two men are now recovering from their injuries after Heber City police say they were stabbed at a private birthday celebration at a restaurant in the city. The names of the victims aren't being released.

According to the Heber City Police Department, they were called to The Junction Restaurant on reports of a stabbing on Sunday at 11:40 p.m. When officers were on their way, they were informed that the suspects had left the area.

When officers arrived, they were directed inside the restaurant to where the victims were. Police say a 34-year-old man had a stab wound to the abdomen, and a 21-year-old man was stabbed in the leg. Both were treated by first responders before being transported to the hospital.

Investigators say they believe the stabbing happened during a private quinceañera being held at the restaurant. Why the stabbing occurred wasn't released by police, who say the incident is under investigation.