Worried for your garden? Utah experts weigh in on how to help protect from the freeze

SALT LAKE CITY — So the temperature is dropping, but you’ve already planted a vegetable garden.

Or maybe one of your fruit trees is already in bloom, what now?

The folks at Glover Nursery have some tips.

﻿Last week and weekend, with temperatures way above normal, the nursery was packed with customers purchasing items to start their gardens for the season.

But Thursday felt a lot more like February and the workers at Glover were covering many of their own plants.

And they advised their customers to do the same.

Utah native and avid gardener Mindy Bergeson had some words of wisdom for Utah transplants who may have already started their gardens.

“I don’t know if you really can warn them unless they’ve experienced it. But today is a really good example, it was nice and toasty a couple of days ago and now all of a sudden we’ve got snow on the ground. So you have to be flexible and it won’t last long.”

Folks like Don Montoya sure hope so.

He bought several trees and plants when the weather was warmer last month.

Montoya says he’ll now be keeping an extra close eye on the blossoms, blooms, and new leaves.

Ryan Glover said to expect the unexpected when it comes to spring weather in Utah.

“The nursery business, we’re used to it, it’s the name of the game, you just have to prepare.”

Especially with a freeze warning Thursday and Friday nights.

Glover said most trees and shrubs should be fine.

“But real tender stuff, we had people buying some tomatoes and things like that where, yeah, they’re definitely going to need to be covered and, you know, hope for the best. It’s Utah, really until the end of May you’re not safe, ever."

Mindy Bergeson said there are three basic rules.

“Got to be careful, just be aware, watch the news," said Bergeson.