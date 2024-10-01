Yellow Lake Fire grows to 2,400+ acres with 0% containment

HIGHLAND, Utah — Forest Service officials say the Yellow Lake Fire that started on September 28 has grown to 2,474 acres with no containment. Officials say the lack of moisture this summer, as well as unseasonably late heat waves, have caused suppression efforts to be dangerous and difficult.

Around 230 personnel are now working on the fire, which has been determined to be human-caused. However, investigators stress that their final investigation report has yet to be finalized.

Ground crews are working in areas where access is available and safe. The primary target currently is the fire's north side where it is most active. They are using air support and retardant to slow the fire's progression but say that current heat and dry fuels are allowing the fire to slowly burn through their lines.

Another area where crews are focusing attention is at the YMCA camp and near the gas pipeline in the area. Bulldozers are creating lines of fuel breaks. Other structures and communities not immediately impacted by the fire are also being assessed proactively in case of further growth.

Local agencies are working with fire managers to coordinate impact on grazing allotments, logging, and other permittee concerns. First responders are also escorting recreationists to retrieve their belongings in the campgrounds and the closure area.

Highway 35 remains closed for both public and firefighter safety. They expect the closure to continue for another 24-72 hours until fire activity decreases and the road can be cleared of debris.