Officials say Petito disappearance not connected to Grand Co. double murder

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — The Grand County Sheriff's Office has ended speculation that the disappearance of Gabby Petito was somehow connected to an unsolved double murder in August.

In one-line statement released Friday, authorities said the Petito case "is not related" to the murders of Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte who were found dead at a campsite in Grand County on Aug. 18.

Investigators said earlier this week that they were not ruling out a connection between the two cases, according to FOX News.

"We're looking at everything, I mean, anything and everything that was suspicious around that time or we're not ruling anything out at this time," said a spokesman for the sheriff's office on Wednesday.

However, Friday's statement seemingly rules out a theory that many thought was possible.

Turner and Schulte were last seen on Aug. 13 at Woody’s Tavern on Main Street in Moab. Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, were also in the Moab area around the same time, leading some to theorize a connection.

Petito and Laundrie were stopped by police outside Arches National Park on Aug. 12 after witnesses said they had seen the two arguing. One of the officers described the incident as a "mental/emotional health break" and the couple stayed in separate locations that night.

Petito was last seen in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Aug. 25, while Laundrie drove home alone in the van the couple shared on Sept. 1.