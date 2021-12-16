Officials search for missing teen possibly headed to SLC

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Law enforcement officials are looking for a missing teen who said he was going to hitchhike to Salt Lake City.

WATCH: Search continues for missing Snow College student in Ephraim

Noah Henri, 17, was last seen Wednesday in Grand County wearing blue jeans, red sweatshirt and carrying a black backpack.

According to the Grand County Sheriff's Office, Henri said he was "hitchhiking to Salt lake."

Henri is about 5'10" and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Henri's location is asked to contact the Grand County Dispatch at 435-259-4321.