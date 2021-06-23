How to report illegal use of fireworks during Utah bans

SALT LAKE CITY — As a fireworks-ignited fire in Provo proved this week, despite restrictions and bans in cities around Utah, some people are choosing to ignore the warnings and continue to light their own fireworks.

While Salt Lake County has not issued an outright fireworks ban due to the lack of authority given to Mayor Jenny Wilson, there are still places in the county where the use fireworks are prohibited.

To help combat the restricted use of fireworks, and possibly stop a wildfire before it starts, the county is asking residents who see people using fireworks illegally to report them to authorities.

On Tuesday, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced a citywide ban on fireworks and open burning until further notice.

Salt Lake County officials provided the following numbers to report fireworks use:

SALT LAKE CITY & SANDY : 801-799-3000

: 801-799-3000 ALL OTHER MUNICIPALITIES IN SALT LAKE COUNTY: 801-840-4000