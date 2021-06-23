Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

How to report illegal use of fireworks during Utah bans

items.[0].image.alt
Pexels
Salt Lake County Fireworks.jpg
Posted at 9:39 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 11:39:46-04

SALT LAKE CITY — As a fireworks-ignited fire in Provo proved this week, despite restrictions and bans in cities around Utah, some people are choosing to ignore the warnings and continue to light their own fireworks.

READ: Utah House Speaker says no to special session on fireworks

While Salt Lake County has not issued an outright fireworks ban due to the lack of authority given to Mayor Jenny Wilson, there are still places in the county where the use fireworks are prohibited.

To help combat the restricted use of fireworks, and possibly stop a wildfire before it starts, the county is asking residents who see people using fireworks illegally to report them to authorities.

On Tuesday, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced a citywide ban on fireworks and open burning until further notice.

Salt Lake County officials provided the following numbers to report fireworks use:

  • SALT LAKE CITY & SANDY: 801-799-3000
  • ALL OTHER MUNICIPALITIES IN SALT LAKE COUNTY: 801-840-4000
Salt Lake County Fireworks Map.png

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere