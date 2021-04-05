Woman shot, killed in Ogden grocery store parking lot identified

OGDEN, Utah -- Police have released the name of the woman who was killed Saturday in Ogden.

Mindee Lavell Elmore, 41, was shot by her ex-boyfriend in a Smith's grocery store parking lot, according to Ogden Police.

After the shooting, the suspect drove to a residential neighborhood a few miles away. After an hours-long negotiation attempt with police and SWAT in a seemingly random resident's front yard, the man shot himself. He is in critical condition.

The victim's family released the following statement Monday:

"Mindee was a loving caring independent woman she loved her child and family she was a hard worker and always knew how to crack a joke she was always laughing and smiling.. she loved her work friends and Easter was her favorite holiday. Mindee loved her jewelry she always dressed fashionable and took care of herself..This was such a horrible tragedy my aunt did not deserve this to happen to her she was the most happiest in life currently.. she will be missed by so many we all love her dearly and may she Rest In Peace.. give grandma & my brother loves for us. [sic]"

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Elmore's funeral expenses.

"Mindee was a very loving, known woman in Ogden," the organizer of the GoFundMe wrote. "A beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and most importantly mother."

"This incident is a shock for our community and specifically the family members that it has impacted," Ogden Police wrote in a press release. "If you were affected by this weekend’s tragedy, please reach out to the Ogden City Police Department Victim Advocates."

Victim advocates:



801-629- 8246 (Amber)

801-629-8245 (Jacky)

Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition also offers free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic or intimate partner violence, available 24/7:



National Suicide Prevention Lifeline:



1-800-273-TALK (8255)

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.