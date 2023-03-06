Watch Now
Ogden officer goes above and beyond to rescue pup lost in snowstorm

Posted at 11:14 AM, Mar 06, 2023
OGDEN, Utah — When a dog was lost in a heavy snowstorm Sunday night, an Ogden animal control officer went all out to rescue the wayward pup.

The Ogden Police Department said Animal Service Officer A. Dickman received a call about a dog that sounded as if it was in distress during Sunday night's storm.

Apparently, the dog had gotten loose from its owners and ran away into the area of the Waterfall Canyon parking lot.

Going above and beyond through the big storm, Dickman hiked the Bonneville Shortline Trail during the night before finding the dog.

Dickman scanned the pooch and was able to return it to its grateful owners.

