Ogden police discuss video showing 'use of force' with suspect

OGDEN, Utah — Days after video went viral showing Ogden police officers hitting a suspect who appeared to be pinned to the ground, department officials will speak about its investigation into what led up to the incident.

Video taken by a bystander on Saturday, and shared through social media, showed multiple officers surrounding a man on Washington Boulevard. In the video, two of the officers are seen punching the suspect as he was on the street.

It wasn't clear in the video whether the suspect, later identified by his family as Shawn Sims, 30, was wearing handcuffs.

On Sunday, the Ogden Police Department acknowledged a "use of force incident" involving its officers. They said an investigation was already underway even before the video was released.

Sims' mother, Marsha Quintana, said her son could have been jaywalking, was intoxicated and on drugs at the time of the incident. She said Sims suffered hairline fractures in his ribs and jaw, a broken nose and that he would never see out of his right eye again due to broken orbital sockets.