Ogden woman killed in ATV accident near Bear Lake

FISH HAVEN, Idaho — A Utah woman died after she crashed while riding an ATV near Bear Lake Friday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., the woman was riding in a residential area in Fish Haven, Idaho, just west of the lake. She lost control and overturned the ATV at the intersection of Mountain Way and Dogwood Circle.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Bear Lake County Ambulance Service responded, and she was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital.

She was later transferred to Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello, but she died from her injuries despite lifesaving efforts and emergency surgery.

Officials have identified the victim as 36-year-old Alicia Springfield of Ogden.

Sheriff Bart Heslington said Sunday that the accident is still under investigation. It was not specified whether she was wearing a helmet or other protective gear.