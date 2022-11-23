Ogden woman remembered by grieving family, friends after accidental shooting

OGDEN, Utah — Jaycee Gray Trivino was a lot of things to the Ogden Community: a daughter, a sister, an artist, a dancer, and teacher. But on Tuesday, family and friends remembered her for just the overall good person she was.

"She was an angel among us," said family friend Alan Mueller.

Trivino was killed in an accidental shooting over the weekend that remains under investigation, leaving her loved ones like Mueller to receive news he never wanted to hear.

"When I first heard it, it's one of those, you're just in shock because you can't believe it," he said.

Trivino was an Ogdenite through and through, having graduated from Weber State University before going on to become a local art teacher at Highland Middle School where she shared her passion for the arts with everyone around her.

"I think especially kids at Highland where she taught, and those she taught dance to, she just made them feel like they were everything," Mueller added.

Dozens of Facebook posts remember Trivino's impact on the community, and Mueller says it's just what he'd expect from Jaycee.

"I was just talking to you the other day about art and married life, it's crazy to think you're no longer here," wrote her friend Clarinis Howell. "Out of all the people I've ever encountered in my life, Jaycee Gray Trivino is by far the biggest pioneer of God's Plan, the Plan of Salvation.

"Considering what she went through in her life, I'm positive she's living it up in heaven, and is continuing to share her light with others."

A local theater where Jaycee danced also shared memories of her, posting a remembrance of the talented dancer.

"Jaycee was one of the kindest people we’ve had the privilege to work with. No matter how busy her schedule was, she never gave less than 100%. She treated everyone with respect, kindness, and care," the post read.

"Whether it was teaching school, going to classes up at Weber State; whether it was in a ward setting up, she just accepted and loved everybody," Mueller said.

Despite the tragedy, family and friends say they are finding comfort in knowing she is reunited with her brother who drowned a few years ago saving her life.

"She was very close to him and through these last years, through the accident, she's just had a special bond with him and her other brother... they're together and they're there," Mueller shared.

Although the community is bearing the tragedy just days before Thanksgiving, Mueller says the holiday is a time of gratitude, so they will be thankful they were able to be a part of Jaycee's life, even if it was cut short.

"I think her family will carry that on, I just don't think she'll ever be forgotten because goodness is not forgotten very easily."

A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit her family.