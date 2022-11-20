One dead after accidental shooting in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — One person died from an accidental gunshot wound early Saturday morning, according to Ogden Police.

Details on exactly what happened were limited, but police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. near 31st Street and Adams Avenue.

The victim was shot in the stomach area. They were taken to a local hospital but eventually died.

An Ogden Police spokesperson said the other individuals who were present at the time of the shooting have been cooperating with the investigation, and there appears to be nothing suspicious.

The victim's identity has not been released.