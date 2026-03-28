Child killed after fleeing 14-year-old suspect slams into vehicle in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — An 11-year-old child in Ogden was killed Friday evening after 14-year-old suspects fleeing police collided with another vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The Ogden Police Department said the incident began at approximately 7:45 p.m. when officers located a stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of Quincey Avenue. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects, both 14 years old boys, accelerated and struck one of the police vehicles attempting to stop them.

After striking the police vehicle, the unidentified suspects fled the scene before colliding with another vehicle occupied by two adults and 6 children at the intersection of 31st Street and Grant Avenue. During the collision, the 11-year-old child was ejected from the vehicle and later died.

According to police, some of the other occupants of the victim's vehicle are being treated for critical injuries.

The 14-year-old suspect and his passenger were also injured and hospitalized in an unknown condition.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Weber-Metro Crash Reconstruction and Scene Handling Team, along with the Ogden Police Department’s Investigations Bureau and Weber-Morgan Homicide Task Force.

No charges involving the suspects have been announced, and due to their ages, the Ogden Police Department said their names will not yet be released.

"This is an extraordinarily devastating incident," the Ogden Police Department wrote. "We are grieving with and for the victim family."