Ogden officer evacuates residents from house fire that displaced 9

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden police officer is being recognized for his actions that helped evacuate a family from a home that was on fire. The fire was first spotted just before 4:00 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the Ogden Fire Department, at around 3:49 a.m., an Ogden Police Department Officer was patrolling in the area of 2200 Monroe Boulevard when he noticed smoke coming from a home's roof.

The officer, who wasn't identified by officials, reported the fire and began evacuating the people inside the home. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed that everyone was out of the home.

About an hour later, the fire was fully extinguished. Officials say the fire was found smoldering in the attic space and was contained to the area.

None of the nine residents was injured in the fire.

Officials estimate that the fire caused $70,000 in damage. The cause is under investigation.