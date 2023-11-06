One dog killed, another on the loose after attacking people in Davis County

CLINTON, Utah — A dog was shot and killed after it attacked people alongside two other dogs Sunday in Davis County, and the public is asked to keep an eye out for one dog that is still at large.

Police said three dogs were "actively attacking residents" near 1700 North and 950 West in Clinton, which is just west of Hill Air Force Base.

Before officers arrived, one of the victims took out a gun and shot at the dogs. One was hit and ultimately died from the gunshot wound. The other two were not injured and ran away from the area.

Clinton Police said they identified the dogs' owner and learned that one of them was still "outstanding" as of Sunday afternoon. The at-large dog is reportedly a white pitbull with large black spots on its head and body. Anyone who sees it is advised to not approach it and instead call non-emergency dispatch at 801-451-4151.

Officials did not specify what breed the other two dogs were.

The two victims of the attack were both men, and they sustained non-life-threatening injuries. One of them was taken to a local hospital, while the other was treated at the scene and released.

This incident comes just days after a similar incident in Taylorsville. Police said a woman was critically injured and had to have one of her legs amputated after she was attacked by a group of pit bulls on Tuesday. As police officers, animal control and paramedics arrived, they had to use pepper spray to get the dogs away from the woman and take her safely away from the scene.

Then, according to police, one of the dogs was still posing a threat to those at the scene, and they shot the animal. The dog that was killed was reportedly the mother of five puppies, which were then turned over to West Valley City Animal Services, along with their father.

The dogs in the Taylorsville incident belonged to the victim's adult son, officials said.