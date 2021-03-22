One injured in fire at SLC building with murals

SALT LAKE CITY -- A fire broke out inside a vacant building in Salt Lake City Sunday night.

The building, located on the corner of 300 West and 800 South, houses murals of people killed by police on its walls. It is owned by the city and is currently unoccupied.

SLC Fire Department crews saw lots of heavy, black smoke when they arrived, Battalion Chief Karl Steadman said.

Firefighters had to cut into the building through a garage door so they could extinguish the fire quickly and clear out the smoke.

One person was injured and taken to a hospital burn unit. Their condition is not currently known.

The area surrounding the building has also become a homeless camp in recent months, and Steadman said some of the people living there had to vacate while they worked to put out the fire. He said they will be allowed back by the end of the night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

