Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

One injured in fire at SLC building with murals

items.[0].videoTitle
A fire broke out inside the building in Salt Lake City where murals of people killed by police decorate the walls.
m.JPG
aa.JPG
cc.JPG
ccc.JPG
Posted at 9:09 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 02:06:42-04

SALT LAKE CITY -- A fire broke out inside a vacant building in Salt Lake City Sunday night.

The building, located on the corner of 300 West and 800 South, houses murals of people killed by police on its walls. It is owned by the city and is currently unoccupied.

READ: SLCPD investigating George Floyd mural vandalism as potential hate crime

SLC Fire Department crews saw lots of heavy, black smoke when they arrived, Battalion Chief Karl Steadman said.

Firefighters had to cut into the building through a garage door so they could extinguish the fire quickly and clear out the smoke.

One person was injured and taken to a hospital burn unit. Their condition is not currently known.

The area surrounding the building has also become a homeless camp in recent months, and Steadman said some of the people living there had to vacate while they worked to put out the fire. He said they will be allowed back by the end of the night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Video from the scene: (Caution: May contain language offensive to some viewers)

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere