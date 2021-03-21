One wounded in shooting at SLC apartment complex

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in stable condition after being shot at a Salt Lake City apartment Saturday evening.

The incident happened at Solara Apartments, located at 780 N. 900 West.

Police say there was an argument inside one of the apartments, which led to the man being shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Three possible suspects fled the area before police arrived, SLCPD said. The building was taped off as crime scene investigators worked to determine what happened. It was opened back up later in the evening.

Police did not release any names or other information on the suspects.

In February 2020, a man died after being shot at the same apartment complex.