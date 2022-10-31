One year after accident that claimed son's life, Utah family begs drivers to be extra careful this Halloween

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — It’s now been one year since a trick-or-treater was struck by a car in Taylorsville and later died from his injuries.

13-year-old Karl Finch was trick-or-treating with his brother and friends on Matterhorn Drive on Oct. 30, 2021. The boys were crossing 2700 West when a southbound car hit him and another young teen, Spencer Wall.

“We were having a really fun time until we got to the street,” said 11-year-old Jackson Finch, in tears.

Karl’s friends and family gathered together Sunday afternoon to remember the bright boy and the legacy left behind.

“Not going to lie, today’s been a rough day. It’s been a hard day,” said Karl’s father, Jacob. “There hasn’t been a whole of words said. We’ve just mostly been quiet and contemplating things.”

“I met him that day on Halloween night when the accident happened,” said Spencer. “I wish I could have known him more.”

The crowd snacked on his favorite foods, wore bowties in honor of his favorite fashion piece, and donned blue ribbons, the same color as the junior league baseball team he played on.

“I felt Karl over me, looking out for me,” said his friend, Kyle Nelson.

“I wish someone was home because I can’t do all the things I want without him,” said his brother.

Back in May, the Salt Lake County district attorney decided to not file felony charges against the driver.

Jacob is asking all drivers to pay attention on Halloween night.

“Look for those little trick-or-treaters out there who are doing what Karl and his friends were doing out there, having a good time,” he said.