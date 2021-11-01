Taylorsville boy dies after being struck by car while trick-or-treating

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 13-year-old Taylorsville boy has died just days after being struck by a car while trick-or-treating with a group Saturday night.

Karl Finch was with his younger brother and friends when he was hit while using a crosswalk at 2700 West and Matterhorn Drive.

Finch was flown immediately to Primary Children’s Hospital where he underwent surgery to remove a portion of his skull to reduce swelling on his brain. However, police confirmed that Karl died early Monday morning of his injuries.

“This is a tragic accident,” said Taylorsville Police Chief Brady Cottam. “We hope incidents like this never happen, especially on Halloween weekend when children are outside celebrating. At this time, we pray for comfort for the Finch family. All of us at the City of Taylorsville extend to them our deepest sympathy.”

On Sunday, Karl's family had asked people to pray for the boy.

Finch Family

The other teenager injured in the accident was hospitalized in critical condition, but is expected to recover.

Four boys were crossing the street when the crash happened. An adult male and female, as well as an infant, were in the sedan and the driver is cooperating with police.

FOX 13

Police are investigating the accident and attempting to learn why the car that struck the two boys failed to stop.