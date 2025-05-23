'Operation Hero' displays over 300 boots to honor Utah's fallen service members

OGDEN, Utah — More than 300 military boots will line up inside Ogden's Union Station this Memorial Day Weekend to tell the stories of Utah service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

"Operation Hero," an annual tribute event, displays personalized boots representing fallen military personnel, giving Gold Star families a place to honor their loved ones and share their stories with the community.

"'Operation Hero' started in 2015 to continue the legacy of my husband, Sgt. Stapley, who died July 3rd, 2013," said Antionette Stapley, a Gold Star spouse whose husband's boots stand at the front of the display.

Each boot in the memorial has been customized by family members with personal items, photos, and mementos that reflect the personality and life of the fallen service member.

"Each boot represents a service member and tells their story," Stapley explained. "That's what we want. We want to share their story. So, every time a family brings in a boot, I look at it and it brings them to life."

For Jan Hendrickson, decorating her son Cody's boots helps keep his memory alive.

"He joined; he was so proud. I was so mad, but his pride took over with me, too. So, I was so proud of what he was doing," said Hendrickson, who is both a Gold Star mom and daughter.

The display creates a powerful visual reminder of sacrifice while providing Gold Star families with a place to gather and remember their loved ones outside of national cemeteries.

"If they're not out at Arlington [National Cemetery], we're giving them that place to come and pay respects. My hope is that these families know that we're honoring their loved one, and them for the sacrifice," Stapley said.

Grant Livaudais, a Gold Star child whose father was killed in action in Iraq on April 3, 2003, finds inspiration in learning about his father's service.

"There were always good stories to be told…the more I learned about him, the more I looked up. The more I wanted to follow in his footsteps," he shared.

The boots on display represent more than footwear—they serve as vessels for memories, stories, and the ongoing legacy of those who served. Each pair has been carefully adorned with personal touches that reflect the individual's personality and interests, from Disney characters to U2 lyrics and meaningful quotes.

"Operation Hero" will be open for visitors through Sunday at Union Station from noon to 7 p.m.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.