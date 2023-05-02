Opposition group files initiative in new attempt to halt new Utah state flag

SALT LAKE CITY — After failing in one attempt to stop a new Utah state flag from flying over the state, a group is now focusing its efforts on a different plan of attack.

The same opposition group that came up short last month in gathering signatures on a referendum to put the issue on the November ballot has now filed an initiative to allow voters to settle the flag issue in 2024.

In April, the group failed to reach the required signature threshold to have the referendum qualify. Over 134,000 signatures were necessary, with those who oppose the flag only able to file about a third of that total, leading Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson to end the fight.

However, group organizers believe the amount of signatures gathered in such a short period shows that Utahns don't support the new flag design, and with more time, they'll have enough signatures to prove it.

"Fifty-three thousand signatures in roughly 30 days and throughout the entire state is no small feat," said group member Chad Saunders. "Those involved feel with more time the number needed to place the decision of a new state flag in front of the people can be obtained.

"The Utah States current Initiative process affords the citizens that opportunity."

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the group now has until Feb. 15, 2024 to meet the previous signature threshold.

After the new flag passed during the Utah Legislative Session earlier this year, critics have claimed the design was "canceling" the existing state flag and pushed for a public vote.