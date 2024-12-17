Optimism remains over Utah water conditions despite lack of early snowfall

SALT LAKE CITY — While it's been a relatively dry early winter season for most of Utah, optimism remains over the state's water conditions as reservoirs look to be in good shape.

December has seen a slow start for precipitation in Utah with the current snowpack at 81 percent of normal on Tuesday. However, the Utah Division of Water Resources hopes for near-normal accumulations to register by spring.

Statewide, on average, reservoirs are 75 percent full, which the department said is slightly lower than the same time last year, though many individual reservoirs are still above normal from 2023 numbers.

“Reservoirs have been crucial in buffering us from recent droughts,” said Division of Water Resources director Candice Hasenyager. “Promising storage levels now reflect favorable water years and ongoing conservation efforts, which are key to ensuring water security amid climate uncertainties.”

Real-time reservoir storage numbers are "well above the drought-driven lows of 2021-2022," the department added.

Certain locations in Utah are still thriving this water year, including the Uinta Basin which stands at 164 percent of normal precipitation.

On the other side of the spectrum, the agency said St. George is abnormally dry having received only 46 percent of normal precipitation since October.