Great Salt Lake, vehicle emissions, 'election records' may be in Utah legislature's special session

SALT LAKE CITY — Management of the Great Salt Lake, vehicle emissions for diesel trucks and "election records" are among the potential subjects for the upcoming special session of the Utah State Legislature.

The subjects appeared on agendas for Wednesday's legislative interim committees, designated as being considered for a special session. While draft legislation has not been filed with the agendas, lawmakers are expected to detail their proposals. The hearings will also present the only opportunity for the public to comment beyond contacting their elected lawmakers as constituents.

"I'm still in the dark. I’m still waiting to hear that information," said House Minority Leader Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City. "I’ll probably have more clarity on Wednesday. But it’s really important the public make that demand on us, that if we’re going to put something to a special session that the public have a right to talk about it and discuss those agenda items."

The Great Salt Lake berm will be on the special session. House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, told the Great Salt Lake Collaborative (of which FOX 13 News is a member) he wanted to alter laws related to the berm's management to help the Great Salt Lake. That bill will have a hearing before the Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Interim Committee on Wednesday.

Utah seeks to shut down US Magnesium's operations on Great Salt Lake

A bill titled "Vehicle Emissions Amendments" will be heard in the Transportation Interim Committee on Wednesday. An agenda item with it said it would be "addressing vehicle emission testing requirements for diesel trucks weighing more than 14,000 pounds."

Another bill simply titled "Elections Records Amendments" had no description. It will be heard before the Government Operations Interim Committee on Wednesday morning. Rep. Jefferson Burton, R-Salem, who ran a bill that made changes to Utah's elections systems last session and acts as a co-chair of that committee, did not immediately return messages seeking comment on what the legislation could be about.

These are not all that could be on the special session agenda. Items for a special session are typically negotiated between the governor, House and Senate. Governor Spencer Cox is expected to issue the call for a special session next month with the full list of items that will be debated or voted on.

Bills that could be added to the special session agenda not during interim will have to have a special committee hearing.