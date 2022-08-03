Orem residents will get chance to vote on creating new school district

OREM, Utah — The Orem City Council voted Tuesday night to allow residents to decide in November whether the city should break away from the state's largest school district and form its own.

In a 4-3 vote, the council approved a measure to put the question on the ballot for November's general election.

Last month, the results from a study commissioned by the city were released, indicating that a new Orem School District would indeed be financially viable and sustainable. If finalized, the move would split Orem from Alpine School District.

The council also held three public meetings, during which the authors of the "Comprehensive Feasibility Study" answered questions.

Council members who voted in favor of the option being put on the ballot were: David Spencer, LaNae Millett, Terry Peterson, and Mayor David Young. Those who voted "nay" were: Tom MacDonald, Debby Lauret, and Jeff Lambson.