Organizers of viral $25,000 Utah treasure hunt unveil first clues of 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — Put on your thinking caps and lace up your hiking boots: a treasure hunt worth $25,000 is underway once again in Utah.

Real estate investors David Cline and John Maxim released the first clue to their 5th annual treasure hunt on Saturday. But this time, even deciphering the clues takes a bit of extra effort for most participants.

Cline and Maxim have been hiding treasure chests with thousands of dollars inside since 2020. And since 2021, they have done two each year: a "Poem Hunt" and a "QR Hunt."

The two men provide clues on their Instagram pages, as well as via email to those who subscribe on the "Utah Treasure Hunt" website.

The first clue was a poem written in Spanish.

David Cline and John Maxim

The poem reads:

Si sufres dolor que se cura con oro

Busca el atajo donde canta el coro

Encuentra el lugar por el cual se nombra

Dale la vuelta y sigue la sombra

¿dónde aprendes a oler el helado?

¿O comimos langostas en el pasado?

Cuando vuelves a mirar el amanecer

Sigue derecho, lo puede hacer

Mira los números como si fueras un cuervo

La edad cuando el llegó es lo que observo

Ahora estás cerca, una última pista

Muévete al lugar con la mejor vista

The following is the translation via Google Translate:

If you suffer pain that is cured with gold

Find the shortcut where the choir sings

Find the place it is named after

Turn around and follow the shadow

where do you learn to smell ice cream?

Or did we eat lobsters in the past?

When you look at the sunrise again

Go straight, you can do it

Look at the numbers like you're a crow

The age when he arrived is what I observe

Now you're close, one last clue

Move to the place with the best view

Some Instagram commenters have said "Sigue derecho" means "Stay right," but others pointed out that the Spanish word for "right" (the direction) is "derecha," not "derecho."

The organizers said participants must be following them both on Instagram (@the.cline.fam and @onthejohn) in order to be eligible. They'll share additional clues there, as well as via email every Friday.

Maxim and Cline also urged participants to keep themselves safe and Utah's beauty unharmed. They said no "rock climbing, mountain goating, bush wacking, or digging" will be necessary to find the treasure, and it is not on private property, so they warn everyone to not trespass "anywhere."

"The shortest hunt lasted 4 days the longest hunt lasted two months… how long will it take you to find this one?" they wrote in their Instagram post.