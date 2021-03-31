Over 200 inmates from Davis County Jail have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine

FARMINGTON, Utah — Over 200 people in custody at the Davis County Correctional Facility have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Davis County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that because of a partnership with the local health department, 209 people in custody have been fully vaccinated.

After March 24, when COVID-19 vaccinations were opened to all Utahns 16 and older, vaccines were offered to all incarcerated individuals on a voluntary basis.

“Just as in the community, vaccinations are voluntary and distributed per state criteria," said Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks in a press release. "We’re pleased to report that the majority of inmates elected to receive the vaccine because, like many others in Utah and across the country, they recognize that being vaccinated can and does save lives.”

In April, vaccinations will be offered once a week to new individuals at the Davis County Jail, as well as to those who previously did not want the vaccine.

A vaccination card will be provided with property when individuals are released so they can obtain a second shot if needed and provide proof of vaccination.

While the statewide mask mandate is set to expire April 10, the Sheriff's Office reported in the press release that mask wearing will still be required by everyone in the facility "until further notice."

The Sheriff's Office also reports that all inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and there are no active COVID-19 cases at the facility nor people experiencing symptoms of the virus.