Overdue hiker found dead on Bryce Canyon National Park trail

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Utah — An overdue hiker at Bryce Canyon National Park was found dead following an overnight search Saturday.

Park officials received a report at 7 p.m. Friday, that 64-year-old Jeanne Roblez Howell was overdue from hiking on the Fairyland Loop trail. Teams with the Garfield County Sheriff’s office and the Utah Department of Public Safety conducted a search found Howell's body around 1:30 a.m. within Campbell Canyon, approximately a mile east of the trail.

Howell, a Sedona, Arizona resident, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Garfield County medical examiner.

Officials said a thunderstorm brought heavy rain to the northern end of the park, with flash flooding seen in dry washes along the 8-mile Fairyland Loop trail.

“This is a tragic event, and our deepest sympathy goes out to the victim’s friends and family,” said Allana Olbrich, acting Bryce Canyon superintendent, “I also want to express the park’s appreciation for the support we’ve received from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Department of Public Safety.”