Overlooked driver found dead hours after Kaysville crash

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A pickup truck driver who struck another vehicle that had overturned on a Kaysville road early Wednesday was found dead hours after police had originally cleared the crash scene.

The Utah Department of Safety reported a Chevrolet truck was heading north on SR 177 at approximately 1:30 a.m. when it ran off onto the right shoulder of the road. In an effort to get back on the road, the driver overcorrected and lost control, sending the truck rolling into oncoming lanes of traffic.

A Ford F-150 traveling in the opposite direction struck the overturned Chevrolet and ran off to the right side of the road and through a fence, losing all electrical power.

Chevrolet truck sits on SR 177 in Kaysville after rolling over and being struck by a Ford F-150 heading in the opposite direction

When officers arrived on the scene, they only saw the Chevrolet and transported its driver to the hospital. However, because no one witnessed the accident, the officers did not notice the Ford sitting in the dark 1,000 feet away.

Hours after the accident scene was cleared, and the sun rising at around 6:30 a.m., a driver on SR 177 noticed the Ford truck off to the side of the road and called police.

Officers returned to the original crash scene after the new call and found the truck, with the driver deceased inside.

Ford F-150 sits 1,000 feet off SR 177 after crashing into overturned Chevrolet truck

