Overnight grass fire threatens homes on Capitol Hill

SALT LAKE CITY — A grass fire erupted early Friday morning near the Utah State Capitol, but crews quickly got the fire knocked down.

It was reported around 4 a.m. and burned about three acres.

READ: Officials urge caution when using fireworks ahead of Pioneer Day weekend

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire, but whatever it was, the fire quickly spread through the tinder dry grass and brush.

“We were fortunate at the time that we had calm conditions as far as wind,” said Battalion Chief Karl Steadman with the Salt Lake City Fire Department. “But since then the wind has picked up a little bit so our fire spread went to the west, came dangerously close to impacting a home here on the west, we’ve got shrubbery burned right up to the home.”

Crews are still on scene mopping up hot spots and making sure the fire doesn’t flare up again.

READ: Fireworks, campfires banned under nearly statewide Fire Restriction Order

Firefighters are concerned because the use of fireworks is legal between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. through Monday for the Pioneer Day holiday weekend.

There are many restrictions in place as to where fireworks are not allowed.