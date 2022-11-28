Parents, relatives relieved after school incident was only false alarm

WEST VALLEY CITY — When word of a possible incident at a West Valley City school got out on Monday, panicked and confused parents soon began showing up with more questions than answers.

Despite the incident ending up being a false alarm, it was a scary situation for parents and their children at Granger Elementary School. But while the moments following the immediate 911 call were intense, parents say they're happy about the response by the school and police.

"The first thing you see are police officers and military and all these people, you think something dangerous is about to happen and the first thing you want to do is get to your kids," said Damaris Elizalde, the parent of three children at the school.

What worried Elizalde the most was the location of her daughter's classroom.

"Her room is just in the entrance, so it was really scary and as soon as I saw her I hugged her and I said 'are you okay?" she shared.

Julia Hernandez is the grandmother of a Granger student and was more grateful than ever to be able to pick up her grandson safely.

"We just want to get him, take him home and make sure he's safe," said Hernandez. "He probably wants his mom and his grandma."

Both Elizalde and Hernandez pleased and confident in the way police and the Granite School District responded to the situation that could have been a lot worse.

"They were very informative about the whole situation, we felt really safe with all the officers being around," said Hernandez.

"I think they were doing an awesome job about communicating with the parents about what was happening, the process, and what we had to do," agreed Elizalde.

With mass shootings becoming a seemingly regular occurrence in the U.S., Hernandez was grateful all her grandchildren are safe, while Elizalde is using what happened as an opportunity to teach her children how to respond in this type of situation.

"I think something like this, you can't forget about it just because of everything that is happening in the past couple of months; and just not here, in other states, we'll tell them how they can protect themselves and just try to have more communication." Elizalde explained.