Park City Mountain Resort employee killed in fall after tree hits chairlift

PARK CITY, Utah — An employee at Park City Mountain Resort fell to their death Monday morning after a tree fell onto the cable of a chairlift.

A spokesperson for the resort confirmed to FOX 13 News that the employee, who was on-shift at the time, was riding the Short Cut chairlift when a tree fell and hit the line. The employee fell at least 25 feet, and despite ski patrollers’ attempts to perform lifesaving measures, they passed away.

“The Park City Mountain team — as well as the entire Vail Resorts team — extend our deepest sympathy and support to the family and friends of our team member,” PCMR vice president and chief operating officer Deirdra Walsh said in a statement. “We are all deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and we will be providing support for our employees as we grieve this devastating loss.”

The victim's name has not been released.

There were 10 other people on the lift, and they were all safely evacuated by about 1 p.m.

Several other nearby chairlifts were closed “to support the response,” the resort spokesperson said. Those lifts are expected to reopen Tuesday, but Short Cut will remain closed for an investigation into the incident.

This comes just one day after another death on the mountain when a man died from an apparent heart attack while skiing at PCMR. Park City Fire District officials said that incident did not involve any skiing-related injuries, however.