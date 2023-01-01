Skier dies from apparent medical episode at Park City Mountain

PARK CITY, Utah — A man died from an apparent medical episode Sunday while skiing at Park City Mountain Resort.

The skier, who was in his 70s, passed away from cardiac arrest sometime between 11 a.m. and noon, a spokesperson with the Park City Fire District told FOX 13 News. They said the man did not suffer a skiing-related injury.

The man was with his family when it occurred. Officials have not released his name or where he was from.

Just under two weeks prior, another man collapsed while skiing at nearby Deer Valley Resort and was later pronounced dead. Another skier died earlier in the month after an apparent accident while skiing through some trees at Solitude Mountain Resort.