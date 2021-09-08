Park City students joke about 'shooting up the school'

PARK CITY, Utah — Two Park City students are being kept at home Wednesday after joking about "shooting up" their school.

READ: Park City student involved in bullying incident to face misdemeanor charge

Parents of students at Ecker Hill Middle School reached out to the Summit County Sheriff's Office late Tuesday after hearing reports of a possible threat shared on social media.

An investigation found that two students had made a "joke" about a school shooting. Deputies were able to locate the students and their parents, and determined the threat was "made jokingly" and there were no weapons involved.

WATCH: Video shows moose charging teen in Park City

The sheriff's office says the students were not allowed to attend school Wednesday and results of the investigation have been sent to the Summit County Attorney’s Office.

"We ask parents of students to contact our office immediately when hearing information like this. It wasn’t until after it was shared on social media that our deputies were notified. If you hear or see something, please say something - to us," the sheriff's office posted to Facebook.