Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car on State Street in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on State Street Monday night.
Salt Lake City Police said the crash happened at 1700 S. State Street.
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No further information was immediately available.
SLCPD said the road will be closed to southbound traffic in the area for several hours.
