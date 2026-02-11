Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Tooele

Scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian accident in Tooele
TOOELE, Utah — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car Tuesday night in Tooele.

The Tooele City Police Department had few details but confirmed that there was a fatal auto-pedestrian accident at 1000 N. Main Street.

Police advised drivers that Main Street is closed to southbound traffic due to the investigation, and they expect it to remain closed for several hours as of 8:40 p.m.

