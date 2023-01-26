Permanent Halloween date wins unanimous approval from Senate committee

SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween moved a mummy-step closer to moving off October 31 and having a permanent date to celebrate in Utah.

On Wednesday, a Senate committee unanimously approved a resolution that will make it so that Halloween is held on the last Friday in October, and not on its usual date on the last night of the month.

The resolution now heads to the full Senate for a vote.

Sen. Kirk Cullimore (R-Sandy) opened the resolution to help quiet any debate over what days to celebrate Halloween when it falls on a weekday night.

The resolution, which is not legally binding, would not truly be enforceable, but would request that communities hold All-Hallows Eve on the permanent date.

"I just think for consistency and it’s a good way to end a week with Halloween celebrations," Cullimore said in November. "Some people asked why Friday, not Saturday? Friday is because a lot of kids still like to dress up for Halloween on a school day and celebrate at school."

Cullimore said a permanent date could even extend to adults and the parties they attend.

"We can do trick-or-treating and all that on a Friday night and have Saturday to sleep it off," he said. "For people who love Halloween — and I love Halloween — this potentially extends the Halloween season a little bit, right?"