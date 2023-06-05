Person critically injured after near-drowning at Gunlock Falls

GUNLOCK, Utah — A person was flown to the hospital in critical condition Sunday after a reported fall and near-drowning at Gunlock Falls.

Officials report they were dispatched to the falls at 11:40 a.m. Sunday for a reported fall and drowning where the individual was in the water and was unconscious and not breathing.

Gunlock State Park waterfalls make triumphant return

A pair of paramedics who were off-duty pulled the person out of the water and performed life-saving measures while rescue until crews arrived in the area.

Rescuers performed a technical rescue to extricate the individual to an ambulance and then they were flown to the hospital via Life Flight helicopter.

Multiple local agencies worked together to perform the rescue and officials reminded recreators to use caution when visiting the falls.

Officials also report this is the second type of drowning incident in the area in two days.

At the end of May, a 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital after nearly drowning in the same area.

"Conditions are dangerous and pose significant fall and drowning risk," officials report.