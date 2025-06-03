Person dies after falling while riding freight train through remote area of Nevada

ELKO COUNTY, Nevada — One person died early Monday morning after falling off a freight train in eastern Nevada.

The Elko County Sheriff's Office said emergency dispatch received a call around 4:35 a.m. from someone who said their friend may have fallen off the train they were riding.

Police said the pair had climbed onto the train near Elko, and it was heading toward Utah.

The survivor said they fell asleep, and when they woke up, they realized their friend was missing.

Sheriff's deputies and Union Pacific Railroad employees began searching the stretch of train tracks where the victim may have fallen off. A Union Pacific employee found their body on the tracks near Wells, Nevada, around 6:35 a.m.