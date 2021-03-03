Juvenile suspect arrested in Ogden homicide

OGDEN, Utah -- Police have arrested a juvenile male in connection with the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner that happened late Sunday night in Ogden.

Because of the suspect's age, officials say his identity will not be released publicly at this point in the investigation.

The juvenile was detained on Tuesday, and police announced his arrest and charging Thursday. He is charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

Police say the boy shot and killed 65-year-old Satnam Singh inside Super Grocery at 675 N. Monroe Blvd., which he owned.

"This incident has been shocking and tragic for our community. Much effort and many hours have been expended in the pursuit of justice for Mr. Singh and his family," Ogden Police said in a press release Thursday.

The department is still asking for tips, relevant video footage and other information to be reported to them at 801-629-8228.

They released surveillance footage of the suspect Monday night: