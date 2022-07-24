THE BEEHIVE STATE — Although most of the formal Pioneer Day celebrations were held on July 23 instead of the 24th this year, personal fireworks are still legal for two more nights — in certain areas.

In areas where they are not prohibited, fireworks can be set off Sunday between 11 a.m. and 11:59 p.m., and on Monday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Even during the allowed dates and times, fireworks are banned in some parts of the state.

Several counties in Utah are under a Stage 1 Fire Restriction Order, which prohibits fireworks outside of incorporated city limits, as well as limits on campfires and other activities that could start wildfires. The order is in place in Beaver, Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Garfield, Iron, Juab, Kane, Millard, Morgan, Piute, Rich, Salt Lake, Sanpete, Sevier, Tooele, Utah, Washington, Wayne, and Weber counties. More details and an interactive map of the restricted areas can be found on the Utah Wildfire Info website.

Individual counties and cities also have firework restrictions in certain areas. The Utah Fire Marshal's Office has a list on its website with the most recent restrictions available for each municipality.

Unified Fire Authority has an interactive map of firework-restricted areas within Salt Lake County.

Salt Lake City also has an interactive map of restrictions within city limits.

After 11 p.m. on Monday (July 25), however, lighting personal fireworks ANYWHERE in Utah will be illegal until New Year's Eve.

Under state law, residents are only allowed to light fireworks within certain time frames surrounding Independence Day, Pioneer Day, New Year's and Chinese New Year.

Each year, the allowable windows are from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from July 2-5 and July 22-25 (with the time extended to midnight on July 4 and July 24).

Then on New Year's Eve, fireworks are allowed (in areas where they're not restricted) from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. on New Year's Day.

They are also allowed between 11 a.m. on Chinese New Year’s Eve through 1 a.m. on Chinese New Year's Day.