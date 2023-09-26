Pivot! 'Friends' is coming to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Could we BE any more excited? One of the most popular TV sitcoms of all-time is about to say, "How you doin?" to Salt Lake City.

"The Friends Experience," an interactive world of all things Monica, Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe, is coming to Utah in just a few weeks.

Filled with immersive set recreations, props, costumes, and tons of photo ops, including Joey and Chandler's apartment, Monica and Rachel's kitchen and Central Perk, "The Friends Experience" has been drawing huge crowds since opening around the world following the show's epic television run.

The exhibit will be set up at The Gateway starting on Oct. 20 and run through Jan. 28, 2024. All ages are welcome, but everyone will need a ticket to enter. Fans can CLICK HERE to buy tickets for all available dates and times.

If you already have plans, pivot(!) and clear some space, who knows, you may even run into the Holiday Armadillo.