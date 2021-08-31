Pleasant Grove water boil order lifted

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Residents of Pleasant Grove can safely drink and use tap water after a boil order was given last week.

The order was issued Wednesday after a sample tested positive for E. Coli bacteria.

On Monday evening, the city announced that the order was lifted and that the water was safe to drink.

However, the city advised those in the Battle Creek Service Area to run their taps and faucets for at least five minutes and dispose of any ice that has formed since the order was issued as a precaution. They posted a map on the city website that shows this area's boundaries.

"You may also want to replace your disposable refrigerator filters," the city also wrote.