Police enter home of Brian Laundrie in Florida

FOX 13
Posted at 5:21 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 19:23:25-04

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Multiple police officers were seen entering the Florida home of Brian Laundrie early Friday evening as the mystery of the disappearance of Gabby Petito continues.

North Port police said they were at the home to interview Laundrie's parents and not Laundrie himself. Laundrie, the boyfriend of Petito, has refused to cooperate with authorities since returning home without his girlfriend on Sept. 1.

A crowd gathered outside the home as police were inside. Many chanted "Where is Gabby?" as a show of frustration over the the family's refusal to assist in locating the missing girl.

Officers could be seen leaving the home carrying certain items, but it's not known if they were any form of evidence in the case.

