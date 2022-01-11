Police investigating bomb threat against U of U Black Cultural Center

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah Police are investigating a bomb threat made against the school's Black Cultural Center early Tuesday.

No bombs were found, but officials continue to investigate to determine the people responsible.

According to police, a call was placed to a crisis center in California alleging that a bomb was placed in the building on the Salt Lake City campus. Officers responded at 4:25 a.m. with bomb-sniffing dogs and searched the center.

Due to there being no immediate threat, the university's police chief determined a warning through the campus alert system was not necessary.

An incident report from school police said similar threats were made against several other universities.

"The University of Utah is not a haven for this kind of hateful and biased thinking and attacks, and university leaders have committed to completing a thorough review with actionable steps to be implemented during the spring semester," police wrote.